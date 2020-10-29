LOADING

(PHOTOS) The aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta

(PHOTOS) The aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta

Decaturish.com Oct 29, 2020
Anna Burns, 12, said she had her white noise on and didn’t hear the oak tree that fell just outside her bedroom window at her home on West Parkwood Road in Decatur during the early morning storm on October 29, 2020. The tree took down a power pole but did not damage the home, the car in the driveway, or the family’s prized Japanese Maple in the front yard. Photo by Dean Hesse
By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Thousands of people were still without power Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29, due to the strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta.

The storm, formerly known as Hurricane Zeta, blew through DeKalb County and Georgia early Thursday morning, downing numerous trees and leaving behind a mess for residents to clean up.

Linda Dorage looks over damage on West Parkwood Road in Decatur on October 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Shane Mixon, owner of Paolino Italian Restaurant on Mead Road in Oakhurst looks over a tree that fell across Oakview Road barely missing his business during the early morning storm that hit Decatur hard on October 29, 2020. Power was out and Mixon said, “I’m probably going to lose a lot of gelato.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Julia Ost with her children Beatrice, 3, and Edith, 1, takes a photo of a tree down across Ansley Street near Greenwood Avenue in Decatur. “I heard it come down at 5 a.m.,” she said. “Sparks were flying.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Polly Nodine said she was cleaning up leaves in front of her home on East Ponce De Leon Avenue to help deal with the stress of damage to her back yard. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Mark, who preferred not to use his last name said he was devastated over the loss of two of his beloved oaks and the damage done to a neighbor’s magnolia tree during the storm on October 29, 2020. “The first one came down at 4:30 a.m. and the second one came down at 5:30. It’s terrible it’s the worst it’s ever been,” he said. As he sat in the back yard of his home on E. Ponce De Leon Avenue in Decatur and looked over the damage Mark said, “In the grand scheme of things I’m glad everyone’s ok. It didn’t hurt my family. It’s part of life.” Photo by Dean Hesse

A city of Decatur fire engine stands by at a tree down across East Ponce De Leon Avenue Photo by Dean Hesse

 

