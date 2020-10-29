(PHOTOS) The aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Thousands of people were still without power Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29, due to the strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta.

The storm, formerly known as Hurricane Zeta, blew through DeKalb County and Georgia early Thursday morning, downing numerous trees and leaving behind a mess for residents to clean up.

