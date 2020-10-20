LOADING

Pratt Pullman District to host second chefs market this Saturday

Food Kirkwood

Alex Brown Oct 20, 2020

A render of the Pratt Pullman District.
Decatur, GA — After a successful chefs market in September, the Pratt Pullman District will be holding a second chefs market this Saturday, October 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The concept behind the market, much like a farmers market, is to create an open air market with rotating vendors selling dishes directly to the consumer,” the market’s website reads.

Vendors are a mix of new and returning restaurants, including The Abby Singer, Bakers Hatt, Three Lolas Bakeshop, Clairmont Cafe, Dona Joche Empanadas, Heaps, Jackalope, Jen Chan’s Supper Club, Kat’s Dumplings, Kamayan ATL, La Bodega, Millas Macarons, Nunu Cakes, Pho Cue, Seoul Chikin, The Real Mexican Vittles, and The Companion.

Attendees can purchase a parking pass ahead of time on the website. Additionally, two VIP Packages are available which include food vouchers to three food vendors, early access, a complimentary cocktail hour, and a tour of the Historic Pullman Yards.

Masks are required during the event.

 

