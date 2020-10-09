Registration open for DeKalb Virtual Poetry Slam

Share









Decatur, GA — The county will host Poetry Slam Virtual Edition” on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to celebrate National Poetry Month.

“The Poetry Slam is free and will feature young poets and writers from DeKalb,” a press release from the county says. “The theme for the event is freedom and is open to DeKalb youth ages 5 to 17. The registration deadline is Nov. 2. Participants can join via Zoom, by visiting https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/96158775120. To join the meeting by phone, dial 888-270-9936, and use conference code 720766. To access online registration, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Now” button on the department’s homepage.”

Here is the schedule of participants:

Ages 5-12 11 a.m. to noon

Ages 13-17 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The press release adds, “For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

