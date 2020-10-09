Registration open for DeKalb Virtual Poetry Slam

Registration open for DeKalb Virtual Poetry SlamFILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES. Zack Linly performs his poem "Target" at Little Shop of Horrors in downtown Decatur, during the National Poetry Slam. File Photo by David Schick
Decatur, GA — The county will host Poetry Slam Virtual Edition” on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to celebrate National Poetry Month.
“The Poetry Slam is free and will feature young poets and writers from DeKalb,” a press release from the county says. “The theme for the event is freedom and is open to DeKalb youth ages 5 to 17. The registration deadline is Nov. 2. Participants can join via Zoom, by visiting https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/96158775120. To join the meeting by phone, dial 888-270-9936, and use conference code 720766. To access online registration, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Now” button on the department’s homepage.”
Here is the schedule of participants:
Ages 5-12 11 a.m. to noon
Ages 13-17 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The press release adds, “For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.”
