Report: Atlanta Public Schools won’t resume in-person learning until January

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Public Schools has decided to delay in-person learning until January, according to Atlanta INtown.

APS follows City Schools of Decatur in making the decision to pull back on plans to reopen before the end of the current semester. DeKalb County Schools could soon follow suit. The DeKalb County School Board will meet on Oct. 19, but school officials have already informed teachers that they would not be required to return to the classroom next week.

According to Atlanta INtown, “The decision, announced Oct. 16 by Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, came after more 3,800 concerned parents, teachers and staff members signed a letter under the name ‘We Demand Safety APS.'”

