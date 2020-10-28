LOADING

Report: Buffalo Wild Wings opening quick-serve restaurant in Emory Village

Report: Buffalo Wild Wings opening quick-serve restaurant in Emory Village

Decaturish.com Oct 28, 2020
Photo provided by Tomorrow's News Today.
Atlanta, GA — Tomorrow’s News Today reports that sports bar chain Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing a quick-serve restaurant concept to Emory Village called Buffalo Wild Wings GO.

“A few months after debuting their new compact ‘GO’ format in Sandy Springs, Buffalo Wild Wings plans to bring the new quick-serve concept to Emory Village,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported. “Newly released planning documents indicate that the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO will open in place of Romeo’s Pizza which recently closed at 1401 Oxford Road across the street from the Emory University campus.”

The restaurant will focus on takeout and delivery orders, the website reported.

It’s slated to open in early 2021. For the full story, click here.

 

