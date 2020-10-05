Report: Decatur man accused of pulling gun on protesters in Savannah

Share









Savannah, GA — WTOC in Savannah reports that police officers there arrested a man from Decatur accused of pulling a gun on protesters.

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

According to WTOC, “34-year-old Fredrick James of Decatur is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.”

The TV station reports that James is accused of threatening a group protesting police brutality against Black people.

“Police say James threw something at the group,” WTOC reports. “Protesters can be seen attacking the truck, prompting him to exit holding what looks like a gun. Protesters quickly dispersed before James got in his truck and drove away.”

