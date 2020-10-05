LOADING

Type to search

Report: Decatur man accused of pulling gun on protesters in Savannah

Crime and public safety Decatur Metro ATL

Report: Decatur man accused of pulling gun on protesters in Savannah

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 5, 2020

 

 

Fredrick James. Photo provided by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Share

 

Savannah, GA — WTOC in Savannah reports that police officers there arrested a man from Decatur accused of pulling a gun on protesters.

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

According to WTOC, “34-year-old Fredrick James of Decatur is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.”

The TV station reports that James is accused of threatening a group protesting police brutality against Black people.

“Police say James threw something at the group,” WTOC reports. “Protesters can be seen attacking the truck, prompting him to exit holding what looks like a gun. Protesters quickly dispersed before James got in his truck and drove away.”

To read the full story, click here.

 

If you appreciate Decaturish, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus