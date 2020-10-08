LOADING

Type to search

REPORT: DeKalb County given permission to fight tax break for Brookhaven development

Metro ATL

REPORT: DeKalb County given permission to fight tax break for Brookhaven development

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 8, 2020

 

DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Share

 

Brookhaven, GA — The city of Brookhaven wants to bestow a generous tax break on a mixed use development slated for Dresden Drive.

According to Reporter Newspapers, “The Brookhaven Development Authority approved a tax break worth up to $13.5 million over a 22-year period to the project, which was nicknamed ‘Project X,’ in an Aug. 12 meeting.

County leaders say that tax break will be to the detriment of local schools and they filed motions to intervene in a bond validation hearing required for the tax break to be approved.

“On Oct. 7, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick granted those motions and set the bond validation hearing to start Dec. 1,” Reporter Newspapers says.

For the full story, click here.

 

If you appreciate Decaturish, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus