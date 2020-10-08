REPORT: DeKalb County given permission to fight tax break for Brookhaven development

Share









Brookhaven, GA — The city of Brookhaven wants to bestow a generous tax break on a mixed use development slated for Dresden Drive.

According to Reporter Newspapers, “The Brookhaven Development Authority approved a tax break worth up to $13.5 million over a 22-year period to the project, which was nicknamed ‘Project X,’ in an Aug. 12 meeting.

County leaders say that tax break will be to the detriment of local schools and they filed motions to intervene in a bond validation hearing required for the tax break to be approved.

“On Oct. 7, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick granted those motions and set the bond validation hearing to start Dec. 1,” Reporter Newspapers says.

For the full story, click here.

If you appreciate Decaturish, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.