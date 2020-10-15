Report: Emory University to invite more students back to campus in January

Share









Atlanta, GA — Emory University’s student newspaper reports that the university plans to have 800 more students return to campus this January.

Emory University also canceled spring break, according to the Emory Wheel newspaper.

The next semester would start on Jan. 25 and would end in early May.

There have been some students on campus this semester with the school offering a combination of in-person and online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 98 confirmed cases among students and 94 among faculty and staff since June 1.

According to the Emory Wheel, “Of the 800 additional students invited back, approximately 375 students are expected to live in residence halls. The invited students span four categories: those in formal research programs, those who require in-person classes to fulfill graduation requirements, first-year students who did not live on campus in the fall and international students.”

To read the full story, click here.

