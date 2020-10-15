LOADING

Type to search

Report: Emory University to invite more students back to campus in January

Metro ATL

Report: Emory University to invite more students back to campus in January

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 15, 2020
Main Quad on Emory University's primary Druid Hills Campus. Photo obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Share

 

Atlanta, GA — Emory University’s student newspaper reports that the university plans to have 800 more students return to campus this January.

Emory University also canceled spring break, according to the Emory Wheel newspaper.

The next semester would start on Jan. 25 and would end in early May.

There have been some students on campus this semester with the school offering a combination of in-person and online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 98 confirmed cases among students and 94 among faculty and staff since June 1.

According to the Emory Wheel, “Of the 800 additional students invited back, approximately 375 students are expected to live in residence halls. The invited students span four categories: those in formal research programs, those who require in-person classes to fulfill graduation requirements, first-year students who did not live on campus in the fall and international students.”

To read the full story, click here.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus