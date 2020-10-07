The Oct. 7 Decaturish Twitch Show: Let’s talk about the economy

Share









Decatur, GA — The Oct. 7 Decaturish Twitch Show will feature an in-depth discussion about the economy.

The guests are Decaturish contributors, Crystal Jarvis and Hans Utz and financial advisor Trey Bliss.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. The Friday, Oct. 9 Twitch show is canceled due to a schedueling conflict.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.