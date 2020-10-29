Tropical Storm Zeta updates: Trees down, power out in Decatur area

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Tropical Storm Zeta, the remnants of a hurricane, blew through the Decatur area early Thursday morning, Oct. 29.

The storm knocked down trees and knocked out power for many residents. Damage reports are trickling in.

Here’s the report from the Decatur Police about trees down in the area:

-East Ponce de Leon Avenue is currently shutdown between Glendale Avenue and Glenn Street due to a tree down.

-Clairemont Avenue between Lamont Drive and Michigan Avenue is currently shutdown in both directions due to a large tree down.

-Oakview Road between Ansley Street and Mead Road is also shutdown due to a fallen tree.

There’s an additional report from a reader about a tree down at Garland Avenue.

DeKalb County has also provided an update about roads affected by downed trees:

DECATUR, Ga. — The following roads in DeKalb currently have fallen trees affecting traffic as of Oct. 29 at 11:30 a.m.: Wesley Chapel @ Covington Hwy. Redan Rd @ Avonridge Dr. Lehigh Blvd @ Flakes Mill Rd. Glenhaven Dr. Kelly Lake @ Whites Mill Rd. Keystone Drive 2048 McAfee Rd. 1638 Cobbs Creek Lane Bouldercrest Rd @ Ward Lake Rd. Wyndham Park Circle 4338 Lake Breeze Dr. 1646 Hollyhock Terrace 4229 Wyndham Park Cir. 4338 Lake Breeze Dr. (wires) 5931 Shadow Rock Dr. Wellington Chase Ct. 3559 Evans Mill Rd. 1153 Villiage Main St. Redan Rd @ Redan Station 6956 S. Goddard Rd. 427 Pinebur Lane 3311 Flowers Rd. 4014 Brown Rd. 2380 Pine Cove Dr. Henderson Rd @ Peppermint Dr. 2333 Winelaeas Rd. 2949 Lavista Ct. 1198 McConnell Dr. Blackwood Rd @ Riveria Ct. 1826 Brockton Glen 2041 Mtn Creek Drive Pangborn Road@ Country Squire 2947 Lavista Court 1198 McConnell Dr. (wires) Blackwood Rd. @ Riveria Ct. 1826 Brockton Glen 2041 Mtn Creek Drive 4514 Carriage Park Dr. 4520 Jackam Ridge Ct. For update-to-date information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov for emergency messages, news releases and social media posts. County residents also are encouraged to sign up for DeKalb County’s high-speed emergency notification system, CodeRED, which can quickly deliver time-sensitive messages via voice, email, and text to targeted areas of the county during emergency situations. To sign up for CodeRED, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov and click on the CodeRed icon.

There are reports of low water pressure in the Decatur area and in Avondale Estates. There is no boil water advisory at this time. Dekalb County released the following in a press release:

“Some DeKalb County water customers may experience temporary water pressure decreases due to power fluctuations and outages at county pump stations. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Zeta have knocked down dozens of trees around the county, and more trees are expected to fall throughout the day. Many of these trees damage power lines causing temporary outages until generators at pump stations kick on. Any customer experiencing brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear.”

According to Georgia , there are 1,000 customers affected in Oakhurst, 1,000 customers affected in Kirkwood, 2,272 customers affected in North Decatur and hundreds of customers affected in other areas. For the full map, click here.

According to a reader, there’s currently no power at the Decatur YMCA.

Most local school districts are closed today, though many are still continuing virtual learning that’s been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the announcement from City Schools of Decatur:

City Schools of Decatur leaders are monitoring local weather reports regarding the impact of Tropical Storm Zeta on our area. Although the majority of our staff and students are participating in virtual work and school, we do have some students and staff in person. All CSD facilities, schools (including Frasier Center and ECLC), and programs (including extracurriculars and CSD-sponsored pods) will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday, October 29. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled. We ask staff and families to be flexible and understand that power outages or other circumstances may affect whether students and/or their teachers can engage with virtual learning.

Here is an additional update from City Schools of Decatur:

Hello CSD community, We hope you are all safe and well. Several of our teachers have contacted School Administrators to report power outages and we know that there are significant power outages throughout the district. If your student is able to log into a class/session and there is no teacher present, please assume that the instructor is without power or unable to log into their Google Classroom. Teachers will do their best to contact families by email should their power return during the school day. Also, if your student is unable to log into a class/session, we understand the situation! We will mark all students present today just in case students are having trouble logging their attendance. If you have power/internet access and the teacher does not, please feel free to have your student complete any asynchronous assignments that may be present in their Google slides. We appreciate your flexibility and understanding. Please stay safe.

Here is the announcement from DeKalb County Schools:

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Based on the forecast of inclement weather, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will close all offices on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and only 12-month essential employees including maintenance and custodial staff should report by 11 a.m. All students and staff are to report for a normal remote learning school day. DCSD acknowledges that staff, students, and families may be impacted by power outages resulting from remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Students will not be negatively impacted if they are not able to participate in synchronous learning. Extracurricular and athletic activities have been postponed, and the PSAT scheduled for tomorrow October 29, 2020, has been rescheduled for January 26, 2021. Additionally, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will be cancelled tomorrow at Sequoyah Middle, Chapel Hill Middle, McNair Middle, & Clarkston HS. For more information, please visit: https://acfb.org. DCSD will provide additional information or changes, as weather reports update, at www.dekalbschoolsga.org.

Decaturish is working to determine how early voting sites may have been affected. Director of Voter Registration and Elections Erica Hamilton said there is one reported power outage at the Dunwood Library. It has a backup power generator. Voting machines have a four-hour battery and additional batteries have been deployed to that location that provide up to eight hours of power.

The county is still gathering info on other early voting locations that may have been affected. Hamilton reminded staff that they need to be “weather aware” while traveling today.

You can send reports and photos of storm damage to editor@decaturish.com. Please put “storm damage” in the subject line. Please do not endanger yourself taking photos.

Here are some photos provided by our readers of storm damage in the area:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

