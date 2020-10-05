Tucker Parks and Rec preparing for ‘Spook-tacular’ October

Share









Tucker, GA – While Halloween won’t have the traditional look or feel this year, Tucker’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning a pair of events that will fill families with the holiday spirit, a press release said.

The first event will be a Haunted Trail hike at Henderson Park on October 30. The hike, which runs from 2-7 p.m., will utilize QR code technology to tell participants the story as they hike of the monster that is lurking in Lake Erin. The hike begins at the Lake Erin pavilion on the Livsey side of the park and anyone who completes the hike will be given a bag of candy at the end. To ensure social distancing, reservations are required for this event and can be made under the “Program Registration” tab at www.tuckerga.gov/parks.

The next day the Parks and Recreation staff will be scattered at parks throughout the City to allow kids the chance to do some safe and socially distant trick or treating. Halloween Day from 1-3 p.m. parks employees will hand out 100 bags of candy to costumed children at Kelley Cofer Park, Montreal Park, Smoke Rise Pool and Tucker Recreation Center. Parents bringing their kids should know this is a drive-through distribution and they should not leave their cars.

“Halloween is one of the most fun times of the year and I can’t imagine the season going by without some sort of celebration,” said Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson. “I am pleased with the work our staff has put in to plan these activities and ensure that they are safe and socially distant.”

Tucker’s Parks and Recreation staff is also supporting the City’s National Night Out celebration on October 6. The socially distant party starts at 6 p.m. and will feature a free cookout and showing of the 1987 cult classic The Princess Bride.

If you appreciate Decaturish, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.