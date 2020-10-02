Two teenagers face gun charges following fight in Oakhurst Park

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Two teenagers are facing gun charges following a fight in Oakhurst park, according to Decatur Police.

Police responded to the park at 6:50 p.m. on Oct 1, after receiving a report about a fight. Oakhurst Park is located at 307 Feld Avenue.

“The responding officer’s investigation into the incident revealed that two juvenile males engaged in a physical fight in the park,” Sgt. John Bender said. “Before officers arrived on scene, the altercation ended and all parties left the immediate area. Officers then located a 16-year-old juvenile male and a 17-year-old adult male who had been involved in the altercation in Oakhurst Park present in Harmony Park. Both males were in possession of handguns. The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18. The adult … was taken into custody and charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.”

