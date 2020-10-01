WeWork opens at West Trinity Place in Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA — WeWork on Oct. 1 announced its grand opening at 120 West Trinity Place in Decatur.

WeWork has leased 35,000 square feet of office space — all three floors — to anchor the new mixed-use development at 121 West Trinity Place, the site of the former Callaway building. The fate of this particular location had been an issue of concern following the cancellation of the company’s initial public offering in September of 2019 and the resignation of its chief executive, Adam Neummann.

“WeWork is excited to officially open its doors in Decatur at 120 West Trinity Place,” Errol Williams, WeWork Vice President of the Atlantic region, said in a press release. “120 West Trinity Place will immerse our members in all that Downtown Decatur has to offer, such as a walkable, transit-friendly community, vibrant business district, access to a highly educated workforce and more. We were drawn to Decatur’s dynamic environment from day one, and we look forward to providing the city’s purpose-driven workforce with flexible workspace solutions that will allow companies to pivot and grow with ease.”

The property has “expansive lounges, bright and airy conference rooms, and sleek private offices,” according to the press release.

The space offers high-speed internet, printers, private phone booths, meetings paces with conferencing A/V as well as unique amenities like bike storage and a “wellness room.”

“In response to COVID-19, WeWork has reimagined the workplace with enhanced cleanings, modified layouts, upgraded HVAC systems, and helpful signage,” the press release says.

Chris Sciarrone, chair of Decatur’s Downtown Development Authority, said the board is “thrilled” that WeWork is opening.

“At a time when COVID-19 has led many to reconsider what an office should look like in 2020, this will give forward-thinking businesses the opportunity to have a flexible, physical footprint in Decatur,” he said.

Mayor Patti Garrett also celebrated the news.

“Decatur welcomes WeWork to our growing office community with open arms,” Garrett said in the press release. “With its flexible, innovative workspaces for entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes, WeWork is certainly a great fit for our city.”

The DDA bought the Callaway Building in 2013. Cousins Properties bought the property in 2016 and developed it, creating a mixed-use development with 329 housing units, 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a parking deck and the four-story building.

“As our business district continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19, WeWork comes at the perfect time to join in our revitalization,” Susan Sparks, president of the Decatur Business Association (DBA), said in the press release. “Speaking specifically on behalf of our robust hospitality industry, we are excited to introduce WeWork’s members to new places to eat and shop.”

As an incentive to attract new customers, WeWork is offering full access to its facility free of charge as part of its “October Open House.”

To sign up, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.