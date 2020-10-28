LOADING

Type to search

Winnona Park ICU nurse leads outdoor fitness class for kids

COVID-19 Decatur

Winnona Park ICU nurse leads outdoor fitness class for kids

Alex Brown Oct 28, 2020
Decatur nurse Ashley Howle leads a fitness class outdoors in her Winnona Park neighborhood.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Decatur ICU nurse Ashley Goldman Howle has begun a community fitness class in her Winnona Park neighborhood to boost morale among her neighbors of all ages during the pandemic.

The class participants are known as “Mimosa Milers,” named after the corner of Mimosa Place and Mimosa Drive where they meet on Fridays. Masks, hand washing, and social distancing are required, and attendance is limited to Ashley’s small neighborhood circle. As the younger children surpass milestones, they earn charms with inspirational quotes on them that help them build their confidence.

It’s a chance for teens and kids to step away from Zoom classes, and for parents to get an hour of free childcare, or safely socialize with their neighbors.

“We might be in different boats, but it’s all the same crazy storm,” Howle said. “In today’s unpredictable state, we are looking for ways to maintain our physical and emotional health, and to do this each week sparks joy and maintains the well-being of my own family. Every kid, big and small, deserves an inclusive place to connect with others in positive, healthy ways. These young children are continuing to develop vital social and emotional skills that are lacking in virtual school right now. We have a fairly tight group here, but I’ve seen several shy children flourish in this setting. My greatest hope is that these kids carry the bonds forward as they grow older and they continue to look out for each other.”

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus