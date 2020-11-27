Agnes Scott College honored with Association of International Educators 2020 Spotlight Award

Share









Decatur, GA — A recent press release announced that Agnes Scott College has received NAFSA’s 2020 Senator Paul Simon Spotlight Award for Campus Internationalization.

The college received this award in recognition of the impact the SUMMIT Global Journeys program has on its students and on its campus community. Global Journeys courses are semester-long, full-credit courses that include a one-week, faculty-led global immersion experience halfway through the semester.

The global immersion experience covers 13 to 15 destinations within and outside of the United States every year. The one-week travel segments connect students with the world and help them to ground their liberal arts learning by developing a global perspective already in the first year of their college experience. While the pandemic currently interferes with physical travel, Agnes Scott’s Global Journeys are being offered in an innovative virtual format this academic year.

Please click on the following link to see Agnes Scott President Leocadia I. Zak accept the Paul Simon Award on behalf of the college: President Zak accepts the Paul Simon Award; and here to read more about the award and its significance: The Paul Simon Award recognition.

President Zak accepted the award on November 18, during the NAFSA Senator Paul Simon Award Presidential Panel.

