As Donald Trump’s lead in Georgia shrinks, 200,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 4, 2020
Todd Ellington, who said he voted early watches election returns at The Imperial in Decatur after the polls had closed on Tuesday evening Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden in Georgia in the Nov. 3 election has continued to shrink throughout the day.

The president now holds a 66,405 vote lead over this challenger. By the end of Election Night, President Trump held a lead of about 120,000 votes statewide over Biden.

Now CNN and the Atlanta Journal Constitution have confirmed there are still 200,000 votes uncounted, including 12,673 in heavily Democratic DeKalb County and 63,778 in Fulton County, another Democratic stronghold. There also are outstanding ballots in Cobb, Gwinnett, Houston and Chatham counties. To read the AJC’s story and see a map with the outstanding ballots listed by county, click here.

DeKalb County Votes, the official Twitter account of the county board of registration and elections, also corrected some misinformation circulating about the number of ballots that need to be cured, meaning the ballots can be corrected to clarify voter intent if the ballot is rejected. For more information about that process, click here.

Here’s the latest information from DeKalb County Votes:

The final count in Georgia may not be known for several days due to the number of outstanding ballots, however.

 

