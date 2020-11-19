Atlanta Ballet to livestream open rehearsal and spring performances

Share









Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Ballet has announced revised plans for its 2020|2021 performance season, as well as plans to livestream open rehearsals this Saturday, November 21, according to a press release from the company.

Free to the public, this studio rehearsal will feature Company dancers performing variations from classical ballets, as well as a preview of some of the pieces Atlanta Ballet dancers have choreographed for the Silver Linings program. To register, visit here: https://tickets.atlantaballet. com/127950/

In spring 2021, Atlanta Ballet will present a mix of virtual and outdoor performances featuring new works and past favorites between February and May. All originally announced programming – including Giselle, Firebird, and Stars and Stripes, will be moved to new dates in spring of 2022.

“Considering the current surge in COVID-19 cases and after consulting with health officials, it has become clear that we cannot safely present the remainder of the season in the theatre as planned,” says Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin. “While there is nothing more we want than to perform on-stage and in-person, the health and safety of our patrons, dancers, staff and crew is our absolute priority. We will continue to develop creative ways to evolve and connect with audiences as we all adapt to a new way of living and dancing during a pandemic.”

While the theatre will remain empty this season, Atlanta Ballet has organized alternative ways for audiences to safely experience the joy of dance. In partnership with the Rialto Center for the Arts and Georgia State University broadcast program GSUTV, Atlanta Ballet will present Silver Linings – a choreographic initiative featuring a variety of original pieces created by Atlanta Ballet dancers on Atlanta Ballet dancers. These two events will be livestreamed to the public via GSUTV on Friday, February 12, and Friday, March 19, 2021.

“The pandemic has produced so many obstacles and challenges, but we continue to trust that it is possible for something good to come from it. In our case, it has provided an opportunity for many of our dancers to discover and experiment with their own choreographic voices,” Nedvigin said. “I was thrilled to learn that eight of our own dancers were interested in adding to the momentum of what seems to be a sort of creative renaissance for the company. I can’t help but consider this kind of creative energy and artistic inspiration a silver lining of this otherwise devastating situation.”

Depending on the status of COVID-19 cases, Atlanta Ballet hopes to safely bring people a little bit closer to the art of dance in the spring. The organization’s artistic and production professionals are currently searching for the best outdoor venues to feature an annual family ballet presented by Atlanta Ballet 2, as well as company programming featuring a mix of new works and favorites from the past.

“We face a challenging financial reality, but hope that – with the support of our patrons and community – Atlanta Ballet will return to the stage in fall of 2021,” said Atlanta Ballet President & CEO Arturo Jacobus. “Atlanta Ballet has been performing for more than 91 years, and we do not plan to stop now. We will be back stronger and better than ever as we kick off our 92nd year as the marquee dance company of the city of Atlanta and the State Ballet of Georgia.”

For more information, visit Atlanta Ballet’s website. For questions about your subscription, call 404.892.3303. To support Atlanta Ballet getting back to the stage, visit here. To see updates on Atlanta Ballet’s revised 20|21 Performance Season in real time, follow Atlanta Ballet on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

