Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 Kirkwood Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 6, 2020
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring. Photo obtained via Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring has tested positive for coronavirus, the school district announced Friday evening, Nov. 6.

The school district said she is quarantining but did not provide any information about her condition.

