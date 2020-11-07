Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Share









Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring has tested positive for coronavirus, the school district announced Friday evening, Nov. 6.

The school district said she is quarantining but did not provide any information about her condition.

Here’s the full statement:

Please see our statement regarding APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/f7MXJvbVgN — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) November 6, 2020

