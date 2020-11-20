Board of Health COVID-19 testing sites to modify hours for Thanksgiving

Share









Decatur, GA – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing sites will operate on a modified scheduled beginning Wednesday, a press release announced.

– Wednesday, November 25: All sites will close at 2 p.m.

– Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27: All sites will be closed.

– Saturday, November 28: The Stonecrest testing site, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

The COVID-19 Call Center will also close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, through the weekend. Individuals will receive their test results via the email address they provide during registration.

Additionally, individuals awaiting test results can access them online by visiting ga.getmycovidresult.com. To view results, you will need to verify your name, date of birth, and the report ID number provided at the time of testing.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 30.

Appointment scheduling and registration for COVID-19 testing can be done online. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

