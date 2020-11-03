Board of Health partners with Georgia Military College’s Stone Mountain campus for drive-thru flu shot clinic

Share









Decatur, GA – If a complicated schedule during the week has kept you from getting a flu shot this season, the DeKalb County Board of Health has a special opportunity for you, a press release announced.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Board of Health has teamed up with the Georgia Military College’s Stone Mountain campus for a drive-thru flu clinic at the following location:

Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 West Mountain St., Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and is open to the public. To speed up your experience, registration can be completed in advance by visiting dekalbhealth.net/flu.

Flu shots are also available at DeKalb County Board of Health locations not currently offering drive-thru service, by appointment. Standard and high-dose flu shots, which provide better protection against the flu for seniors, are available at all of DeKalb’s health centers and drive-thru locations. Although in short supply in many locations, the Board of Health continues to maintain an adequate supply of high-dose flu shots.

Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.

Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.

For more information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit the Board of Health’s flu webpage or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

