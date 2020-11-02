Board of Health to modify drive-thru flu shot/COVID-19 testing hours for Election Day

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health will adjust its hours of operation for COVID -19 testing on Election Day at its Doraville site, located in the parking lot of BrandsMart USA at 5000 Motors Industrial Way, just off I-285 at Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. until noon. Testing site locations in East Atlanta and Stonecrest will be closed, to prevent polling location congestion, a press release says.

Beginning Wednesday, drive-thru flu shots will be available weekdays at the Doraville site, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Flu shots are also available at DeKalb County Board of Health locations not currently offering drive-thru service, by appointment. Standard and high-dose flu shots, which provide better protection against the flu for seniors, are available at all of DeKalb’s health centers and drive-thru locations. Although in short supply in many locations, the Board of Health continues to maintain an adequate supply of high-dose flu shots.

Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.

Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment at drive thru flu locations.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.

Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru flu shots and COVID-19 testing can be done online. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however, registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. Information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

