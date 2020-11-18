LOADING

Chairs of DeKalb County Democrats, GOP will appear on Decaturish Twitch Show

Chairs of DeKalb County Democrats, GOP will appear on Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 18, 2020
Decatur, GA — The party chairs of the DeKalb County Democrats and the DeKalb County GOP will be the featured guests on the Nov. 18 Decaturish Twitch Show.

Due to scheduling issues, the show — which usually broadcasts at 6 p.m. — will start at 5:30 p.m. DeKalb County Democratic Party Chair John Jackson and DeKalb County GOP Chair Lane Flynn will join the show to talk about the Nov. 3 election and the recount process. Decaturish also invited a representative from the Secretary of State’s Office to join the show, but hasn’t received a response.

The Decaturish Twitch show typically broadcasts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Nov. 25 Twitch show has been canceled. The show will resume on Dec. 2. 

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

 

