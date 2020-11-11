LOADING

City of Clarkston deploys four new COVID-19 assistance programs

City of Clarkston deploys four new COVID-19 assistance programs

Decaturish.com Nov 11, 2020
Gigi Stanor checks his cell phone while passing a sign placed by the Clarkston COVID-19 Task Force, in partnership with the City of Clarkston and DeKalb County on July 25, 2020. The task force distributed thousands of masks, hand sanitizer, and educational material to apartment communities in Clarkston to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston, GA – In continuing to put its Federal CARES Act funds to work to assist Clarkston residents with alleviating COVID-19 related hardships, the city – via City Council approval and allocations – offers four new temporary programs addressing workforce training, child care facilities deficiencies, internet services provision and food insecurities, a press release said.

– Workforce Development Services: (Up to $100,000, to teach residents additional skills that could lead to re-employment.)

– Clarkston Child Care Services Facilities: (Up to $100,000, to provide Child Care Services Providers with operational facilities assistance.)

– Food Assistance Program: (Up to $60,000, for companies, organizations, businesses to provide qualifying reimbursable food distributions.)

– Internet-WiFi Services Assistance Program: (Up to $50,000, for companies, organizations, businesses to provide internet connectivity services/goods.)

These additional programs will add to the City’s initial, temporary COVID-19 assistance programs.

– Mortgage Assistance Program: (Up to $450,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)

– Rent Assistance Program: (Up to $450,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)

– Utilities Assistance Program: (Up to $100,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)

For more information about all of these COVID-19 assistance programs, contact, Robin Gomez, City Manager: rgomez@cityofclarkston.com, 404.296.6489

 

