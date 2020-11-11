City of Clarkston deploys four new COVID-19 assistance programs

Share









Clarkston, GA – In continuing to put its Federal CARES Act funds to work to assist Clarkston residents with alleviating COVID-19 related hardships, the city – via City Council approval and allocations – offers four new temporary programs addressing workforce training, child care facilities deficiencies, internet services provision and food insecurities, a press release said.

– Workforce Development Services: (Up to $100,000, to teach residents additional skills that could lead to re-employment.)

– Clarkston Child Care Services Facilities: (Up to $100,000, to provide Child Care Services Providers with operational facilities assistance.)

– Food Assistance Program: (Up to $60,000, for companies, organizations, businesses to provide qualifying reimbursable food distributions.)

– Internet-WiFi Services Assistance Program: (Up to $50,000, for companies, organizations, businesses to provide internet connectivity services/goods.)

These additional programs will add to the City’s initial, temporary COVID-19 assistance programs.

– Mortgage Assistance Program: (Up to $450,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)

– Rent Assistance Program: (Up to $450,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)

– Utilities Assistance Program: (Up to $100,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)

For more information about all of these COVID-19 assistance programs, contact, Robin Gomez, City Manager: rgomez@cityofclarkston.com, 404.296.6489

