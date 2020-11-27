Clairemont Elementary to hold virtual holiday marketplace

Share









Decatur, GA — Clairemont Elementary will carry on the tradition of their Decatur Holiday Marketplace event which is in its 29th year. In light of the current COVID pandemic, the organizers have decided to make this year’s event virtual, a press release said.

The dates for the virtual marketplace will be November 27 (opens at 5 p.m.) – December 11 (closes at 8 p.m.). During this time, all of the artists’ sites will be available for shopping online and will be conveniently located on the clairemontpta.org website. A description of the shop and owners along with a few wonderful photos of their craft will be available to preview.

If the artist is able to ship their wares after purchase, they will do so, and if not, local customers will have a special pick up day at the school on Dec. 12th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The event raises funds for Clairemont Elementary.

“Through our fundraising efforts, we support many offerings and initiatives including teacher and parent grants, field trips for all students, facility enhancements, and various community-building events,” Tiffani Edney with the Clairemont PTA said. “This year in particular, we have had lots of requests from our school to help make it safe and ready for our children to return. In addition, we have received a different type of teacher grants. As virtual learning has continued, many teachers have been researching and learning and have requested programs and aids to help educate and create more interaction with our kids, even if it’s through a screen.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.