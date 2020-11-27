LOADING

Type to search

Clairemont Elementary to hold virtual holiday marketplace

Business COVID-19 Decatur

Clairemont Elementary to hold virtual holiday marketplace

Decaturish.com Nov 27, 2020
Clairemont Elementary, 155 Erie Avenue.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Clairemont Elementary will carry on the tradition of their Decatur Holiday Marketplace event which is in its 29th year. In light of the current COVID pandemic, the organizers have decided to make this year’s event virtual, a press release said.

The dates for the virtual marketplace will be November 27 (opens at 5 p.m.) – December 11 (closes at 8 p.m.). During this time, all of the artists’ sites will be available for shopping online and will be conveniently located on the clairemontpta.org website. A description of the shop and owners along with a few wonderful photos of their craft will be available to preview.

If the artist is able to ship their wares after purchase, they will do so, and if not, local customers will have a special pick up day at the school on Dec. 12th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The event raises funds for Clairemont Elementary.

“Through our fundraising efforts, we support many offerings and initiatives including teacher and parent grants, field trips for all students, facility enhancements, and various community-building events,” Tiffani Edney with the Clairemont PTA said. “This year in particular, we have had lots of requests from our school to help make it safe and ready for our children to return. In addition, we have received a different type of teacher grants. As virtual learning has continued, many teachers have been researching and learning and have requested programs and aids to help educate and create more interaction with our kids, even if it’s through a screen.”

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus