Cold weather will delay opening of DeKalb Health Board’s COVID-19 testing sites

DeKalb County, GA — Frosty morning temperatures this week will delay the opening of the DeKalb County Health Board’s COVID-19 testing sites.

Testing will start later than usual on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the county Health Board says.

“Due to forecasted morning low temperatures and wind chill, the DeKalb County Board of Health’s testing sites in Doraville, East Atlanta and Stonecrest will operate on a delayed schedule,” the county Board of Health Announced. “Hours of operation for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.”

The Weather Channel predicts that temperature swill be in the high 20s early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The high on Thursday will be 56 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

The county testing sites are located at:

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot

Address: 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, GA 30360

Former Sam’s Club parking lot

Address: 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316

When asked about the delay, a spokesperson for the Health Board said, “This is a safety precaution – for the staff working outside in these conditions and for those being tested. Additionally, significant temperature variation can potentially affect the test kit transport media and test results.”

Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

