Comcast responds to continued outages affecting hundreds in Decatur area

Share









UPDATE: Shortly after this story was published, Comcast sent the following email to Decaturish:

“We are 95 percent restored in Decatur at this time. We have been working for the last three days to get these neighborhoods back up and running. The remaining outages are largely due to power being out, but we’re working alongside the local power companies to restore asap. We appreciate our customers’ patience at this time.”

Also, the customer mentioned in this story had their service restored shortly after it was published.

Here is our earlier story …

Decatur, GA — Tropical Storm Zeta left Decatur last week, but the outages it created are still plaguing residents.

According to the Comcast outage map, 500 to 1,000 residents of Decatur are without internet or cable television services. There are 1,000 to 2,500 people near Pine Lake still affected, 51 to 500 in Clarkston and 500 to 1,000 in the north Decatur area.

An aggravated customer told Decaturish, “We are in day five of Comcast’s outage in our Decatur neighborhood. In my home we only have Comcast for television (we use AT&T for Internet). However, there are many who have Comcast for Internet. They can’t work, their kids can’t do their schoolwork. It’s next to impossible to get a live person at Comcast to tell us when it will be fixed. Their message is that they know there is an outage and that they are working on it.”

The customer’s service was restored on Monday afternoon, Nov. 2.

A spokesperson for Comcast said the majority of customers have seen their service restored but acknowledged there are still some outages affecting customers. The spokesperson didn’t offer an estimate about when the outages would be resolved.

Here’s the full statement from Comcast:

Comcast has now restored Xfinity services to the vast majority of customers across Atlanta impacted by Hurricane Zeta. In addition, we are prioritizing and addressing all polling locations where we are the provider, to ensure there is no impact to the voting process. The work of our technical crews has been well underway, placing and refueling generators, assessing damage and beginning repairs where it’s safe to do so. We’re also working very closely with state and local governments and power companies to coordinate efforts during the restoration process. While our teams are making great progress, we are aware of remaining service interruptions, and these are mainly due to commercial power outages and/or restricted access to facilities due to hazardous conditions and closures. For most customers, services should be restored after power is restored and access to damaged facilities and downed lines have been cleared. It’s important to note that even though power might have been restored to an individual’s home, there are instances where power has not yet been fully restored to the local Comcast distribution point that serves the neighborhood. Once cleared and access is gained, Comcast will continue to work around the clock until services are fully restored for every customer. If power has been restored to a home and a customer is still experiencing service interruptions, they may need to reset their modem or router . – Unplug your equipment from its power source. – Wait 30 seconds. – Plug your equipment back into the power source. You can also use Xfinity My Account or the My Account app to reboot your equipment. The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount or to access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device. For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit stormready.xfinity.com or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @ComcastCares. Also, it’s important for residents to know that we have hundreds of available public hotspots across Atlanta open to customers and non-customers. For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit Xfinity.com/wifi. Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

According to Georgia Power’s outage map, there are still isolated areas where power is out as well.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.