Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson allocates CARES Act Funding to community

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has allocated $250,000 in District 7 Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Clarkston Community Health Center (CCHC) to provide healthcare to individuals and families in DeKalb County who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.

The appropriation will be used to assist CCHC in the purchase of new telemedicine equipment, portable X-ray machines, personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing kits. The funds will also be used to provide in-person screenings and treatment as well as telemedicine services for remote monitoring and evaluation of COVID-19 patients.

Led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Dr. Gulshan Harjee, CCHC was founded as a nonprofit 501c(3) clinic and has been providing free medical services for low-income residents in the City of Clarkston, DeKalb County and surrounding communities since 2013.

The Clarkston Community Health Center is located at 3700 Market Street, Suite E, Clarkston, GA 30021 and is open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Women’s Clinic is open on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has also allocated $50,000 in District 7 Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to ART Station Contemporary Arts Center and Theatre Company to provide assistance to individuals and families in the DeKalb County art community who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appropriation was approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 10, 2020, and will be used to provide emergency grants, rent, mortgage, utility assistance and food to artists who have lost employment and wages.

ART Station is a not-for-profit organization that has been providing quality arts programs to the DeKalb County community for over 35 years and was founded by Artistic Director David Thomas. In addition to providing theater, music, dance, visual and literary arts, the organization also offers education and outreach to surrounding communities.

ART Station Contemporary Arts Center and Theatre Company is located in historic Stone Mountain Village. For information, visit www.artstation.org.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.