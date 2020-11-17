Construction begins on Emory Healthcare’s Northlake Mall project

Share









ATLANTA (November 17, 2020) – Residents near Atlanta’s Northlake Mall will soon start to see signs of new life as part of the reimagining of the property. Construction has begun on the interior portion of Emory Healthcare’s new 224,000 square foot office space at the mall. “We are excited to take this next step with our partners at Emory Healthcare,” said Tony Ruggeri, partner with Texas-based ATR Corinth Partners. “We’re currently making improvements to the space before Emory Healthcare completes the build out for their needs.” Emory will occupy the former Sears and Kohls buildings and expects to have more than 1,600 employees in the space. Emory will likely occupy the space in late 2021 or early 2022. Although construction teams are currently focused on the inside of the new office space, in the coming months residents will start to see visible work on the exterior of the mall as well. “2020 has been a difficult year for businesses and communities across the world,” said Frank Mihalopoulos, partner with ATR Corinth Partners. “Many projects, jobs, life decisions and social gatherings have all been put on hold due to the pandemic. But, our work continues, and we are focused full steam ahead on creating an environment at Northlake that provides safe, fun opportunities for people to gather again in the future.” With the reimagining of ‘Northlake,’ ATR Corinth Partners aims to bring new life to an established and well-known but under-utilized area of metro Atlanta. Closing on all financing with ACORE Capital, a leading commercial real estate finance company, is another step completed toward this goal. “We’re excited to be able to assist with the repositioning of a suburban mall into an innovative office campus for Emory Healthcare, one of Atlanta’s major employers,” said Kyle Jeffers, Senior Managing Director at ACORE Capital. “ATR Corinth Partners’ reputation and track record executing similar business plans gives us full confidence that this project will be a great success.” Leasing partners include Deming Fish, senior vice president at Colliers International Atlanta, for office space and Amy Kennedy, senior leasing consultant at The Shopping Center Group, for retail. Leasing agents are focused on the remainder of the mall, which is still targeted for redevelopment as a mixed-used project. NELSON Worldwide is providing design and architecture services for the renovation and redevelopment. ATR Corinth Partners purchased Northlake Mall in January 2016.

