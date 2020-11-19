Decatur Active Living wins three awards from Georgia Recreation and Parks Association

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Active Living has won three awards from the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, according to a press release from the City of Decatur.

Awards were announced at the annual conference in October and were presented at the November 16th virtual City Commission meeting. Sara Holmes, Adult Program Supervisor, is the recipient of the prestigious Mike Daniels Award. The award is given to a professional that exemplifies excellence at the programming level. It is presented in memory of Mike Daniel, a leader in the field, who strived during his career for the highest level of achievement in programming. The award is reserved for individuals who have excelled in situations where they are primarily responsible for the supervision or implementation of recreation, parks or leisure programs.

Lee Goldsmith, a volunteer at the Oakhurst Dog Park, won the Volunteer of the Year Award. This award recognizes volunteers whose efforts have had lasting effects on recreation and leisure programs. Goldsmith has been a long-time volunteer at the dog park, and organizes work days to keep the park clean and safe.

Additionally, Decatur Active Living won the Marketing and Visibility Publication Award for Online Media for the “Staying active during COVID” blog posts on BeActiveDecatur.com.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.