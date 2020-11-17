Decatur attorney Robert Bozeman inducted into 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

Share









Decatur, GA — Attorney Robert Bozeman, managing and founding partner of the Davis Bozeman Law Firm, has been inducted into the 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Class of 2020, according to a press release from the law firm.

Attorney Bozeman is currently the firm’s Managing Partner and leads the firm’s Civil Litigation section. Under Attorney Bozeman’s leadership, the firm has been featured in Black Enterprise, Rolling Out Magazine, and Atlanta Daily World for building a successful community-based law firm. Attorney Bozeman’s commitment to service has resulted in the firm’s recognition by the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, Sankofa Church, NOBLE, NAACP, Southern Center for Human Rights, Black Law Students Association, and the African Communities Center for Unity and Self-Determination.

His civic engagement includes his role as an active member and Trustee at historic Friendship Baptist Church. Additionally, he serves on the board of Kilombo Educational and Cultural Institute as the Immediate Past Co-Chairman and as a board member for the Campbell Education Foundation. His philanthropic endeavors includes his long-standing support for Let Us Make Man, Black Man Lab, and Khan Academy.

“As a member of the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, I know Rob will make a tremendous contribution to one of our organization’s flagship chapters. Rob is a servant leader, who has led in our firm and community by example.” Attorney Mawuli Davis, Partner at Davis Bozeman Law.

“I am so proud to be a part of this team of Black men dedicated to the uplift of our community through engaging with our youth through education and economics. I believe in the mission and the work of the organization and I am looking forward to contributing. Let’s build together!” said Attorney Robert Bozeman.

The 100 Black Men of America has more than 100 chapters worldwide — with more than 10,000 members. 100 Black Men of Atlanta has grown to become one of the largest of these chapters, with over 250 members locally. Through its programs to support Atlanta’s challenged communities, members have become actively involved in educational issues affecting youth, public policy, as well as economic, social and health issues impacting the communities it serves.