Decatur City Commission allocates CARES funding towards nonprofits

Decatur, GA — At Monday night’s City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for services for three Decatur organizations, approved a resolution to establish an emergency grant program for nonprofits in the city, and approved a Pandemic Premium Pay Policy for city employees.

Commissioners authorized City Manager Andrea Arnold to execute contracts for services to the DeKalb History Center, the Wylde Center, and Global Growers.

DeKalb History Center received a grant of $5,000, the Wylde Center received a grant of $20,000, and Global Growers received a grant of $15,000.

Stephanie Van Parys, executive director of the Wylde Center, and Robin Chanin, executive director of Global Growers, spoke about their respective organizations at the meeting.

DeKalb History Center has assisted in projects such as the Commemorating King project, the Wylde Center has supplied neighbors with plants and gardening tips during a pandemic gardening surge and put on programming for children, and the Global Growers community garden promotes food security within the community and provides opportunities for active and sustainable living.

The Commission also approved allocating $300,000 in federal CARES funding towards Decatur nonprofits in the form of emergency grants. The non-profits could use the money to help people pay overdue rent, provide mortgage and utility assistance, buy food and take care of other needs. Non-profit organizations with a physical location in the City with a maximum number of up to 30 full-time equivalent employees (FTE) would be eligible. Applicants can request up to a maximum of $25,000.

Applications will be due November 16 and grants will be approved by the City Commission on December 7.

Additionally, a Pandemic Premium Pay Policy was approved for Decatur employees. Employees who serve in frontline roles between November 3, 2020 and January 31, 2021 will be eligible for the Pandemic Premium bonus. The frontline roles will be separated into three tiers: First responders, general administration – onsite workers, and remote workers. First responders will receive $300 for each month of active employment, general administration onsite workers will receive $200 for each month of active employment, and remote workers will receive $100 for each month of active employment. Employees in positions with a certain salary range, as well as elected and appointed officials, are not eligible for the bonus.

