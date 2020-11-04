Decatur City Commission approves $300,000 for grants to non-profits

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission has established a Non-Profit Grant Program using federal CARES Act funds to provide assistance to local non-profit organizations for needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the city. A total of $300,000 of funding is available. The deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020.

“The City Commission recognizes the contributions local non-profit organizations make to the social and cultural character of Decatur,” said Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett. “They improve the quality of life throughout the community, especially in the arts, education, and the environment, meet social needs, and help maintain Decatur as a welcoming and diverse community. The pandemic has been especially difficult for the non-profit sector, increasing the need for services while depriving it of traditional sources of funding.”

Individual grant awards will be available in amounts between $5,000 and $25,000. Non-profits must be tax-exempt organizations pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Non-profit organizations with a maximum number of up to 30 full-time equivalent employees (FTE) would be eligible. A City staff selection committee will evaluate applications and recommend grants for approval to the City Commission. A blind lottery process to select grantees will be used if applications for assistance are oversubscribed.

Key Dates

November 16 Applications due by 5:00 pm

December 7 Grants approved by City Commission

December 16 Grant agreements and related documentation executed

December 18 Grant funds disbursed

Information about the program and applications are available at https://www.decaturga.com/ems/page/covid-19-updates.

