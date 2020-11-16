Decatur City Commission will discuss stormwater master plan, mask ordinance

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its Nov. 16 meeting will discuss updates to the city’s stormwater master plan and extending the city’s mask ordinance.

All meetings will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stormwater master plan will be discussed in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Here are instructions for how to attend that meeting:

1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission work session at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video. 2. Register in advance to view the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/96083378627 . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.)

Here are the instructions to attend the regular meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video. 2. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/97766657243. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) If you are unable to participate in the virtual meeting, you may email your “public comments” on agenda items or submit “requests and petitions” by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16th to: Andrea Arnold, City Manager, andrea.arnold@decaturga.com

The strmwater plan recommends dozens of infrastructure projects over the next 20 years aimed at decreasing flooding, protecting water quality and increasing the capacity of storm water management in the city. The estimated total cost for all the projects is $35 million.

“Before this plan, the City last updated its Storm Water Master Plan in 2004,” the draft of the new plan says. “Implementation of the 2004 plan focused on major storm water infrastructure improvements in the downtown areas over the past decade. While the downtown areas have benefited from these improvements, many neighborhoods in Decatur have storm water systems that are inadequate compared to modern storm water standards. In this SWMP update, storm water management in residential areas of the City is a major focus.”

To see the presentation that will be made at the Nov. 16 meeting, click here.

The mask ordinance, which the city of Decatur calls a “face covering ordinance,” was adopted in July and extended on Oct. 19. On Nov. 16, commissioners will consider extending that ordinance through Dec. 21, 2020. The ordinance requires people in the city of Decatur to wear a mask while in public during the current COVID-19 health emergency.

Here is the full memo from City Manager Andrea Arnold to the City Commission regarding the mask ordinance:

On July 20, 2020, the City Commission adopted Ordinance O-20-09, as amended, requiring face coverings to be worn in public during the COVID-19 public health emergency. That ordinance was extended on October 19, 2020 and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 16, 2020, or until it is extended, rescinded, or amended by ordinance of the City Commission. Since the public health emergency described in the ordinance continues, it is recommended that the face covering ordinance be extended through December 21, 2020 through the adoption of Ordinance O-20-XX.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.