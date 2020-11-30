Share









UPDATE: On Monday afternoon, Nov. 30, the city of Decatur released information on how to attend and participate in the public input process for this project. Here is the full announcement from the city of Decatur:

Registration is open for the Virtual Open House and Workshop for the Railroad Crossing Improvements @ Atlanta Avenue on Wednesday, December 9, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The workshop will include a main session with an overview of the project and three separate discussion group sessions focused on: -Pedestrian/Bicyclist Priorities -Streetscape Improvements and Landscape Amenities -Traffic Calming and West Howard Avenue Refined The main session should last about 30 minutes and each discussion group session will have three 30-minute segments starting on the half hour (6:30 pm, 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm) to provide you with the opportunity to engage in each group, if interested. You can register for the main session and any or all of the group sessions by clicking on the links below. The group sessions will begin about 30 minutes after the main session starts. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To register for the Main Session and the Pedestrian/Bicycle Discussion Group, please use this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7480466197829446672 To register for the Streetscape and Amenities Discussion Group, please use this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1223539149320866316 To register for Traffic Calming and West Howard Avenue Refined Discussion Group, please use this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6447896136782271755 The purpose of the open house and workshop is to receive your help in planning improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, traffic calming, landscape features and streetscape amenities for the project. The planning team of Landis-Evans & Partners and Atkins will build upon your contributions and the comments and ideas provided by participants in the previous workshops to make the rail crossing and intersection safe and comfortable for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. In August, 2019, the City Commission approved the concept plan for the Railroad Crossing Improvements @ Atlanta Avenue. The plan includes a new, simplified crossing at Adair Street between West Howard Avenue and West College Avenue and a modern traffic signal system at the new railroad crossing and at Olympic Place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, planning for this important community improvement was suspended last March. For general information about the planning process and the approved concept plan, please visit https://www.decaturga.com/cmo/page/railroad-crossing-improvements-atlanta-avenue. For those not able to attend or who have additional thoughts, workshop materials also will be posted here by December 11. Comments are welcome until December 23 and can be emailed to Hugh Saxon, Deputy City Manager, at hugh.saxon@decaturga.com.

Here is our earlier story…

Decatur, GA — After COVID-19 forced the city to pause its public input process for improvements to the railroad crossing at Atlanta Avenue, the city has decided it’s time to resume that process.

A virtual open house and workshop are planned for Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will be sending you more information about the workshop, including how to sign up, an agenda, and some ideas that you’ll be able to use to help make the plan attractive and safe for pedestrians and bicyclists, a better Safe Route to Schools, and a long-term asset for residents, businesses and visitors in Decatur,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon said in an email. “Once registration for the workshop becomes available, we encourage you to sign up in advance, so that we may best serve you and others.”

The City Commission in August 2019 approved the plan to improve Atlanta Avenue, despite some opposition. Decatur plans to improve the Atlanta Avenue intersection by extending Adair Street from West Howard to West College Avenue.

Objections came primarily from people living on or near Olympic Place, which would be losing a designated traffic signal under the plan. Bruce Landis, with Civil Engineering Firm Landis-Evans & Partners, and Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon said at the time that the proposal is just the beginning of a more detailed planning process that will address residents’ concerns.

The city planned to hold a meeting about this project in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to postpone it.

“The purpose of the open house and workshop is to receive your help in planning improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, traffic calming, landscape features and streetscape amenities for the project,” Saxon said. “The planning team of Landis-Evans & Partners and Atkins, will build upon your contributions and the comments and ideas provided by participants in the previous workshops to make the rail crossing and intersection safe and comfortable for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.”

To see the approved concept plan, click here.

