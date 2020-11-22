Decatur Police seek suspect in armed robbery

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Nov. 20 responded to a report of an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred in the 500 block of North McDonough Street. Police received the report around 10:09 p.m.

“The victim and two friends were crossing West Trinity Place when the suspect called out to the victim, then approached the victim and displayed a handgun and demanded ‘give me everything,'” the Police Department said in a press release. “The victim complied and handed the suspect his wallet and phone. The victim was not injured.”

According to police, minutes before police received the report of the armed robbery, an officer patrolling the area saw the victim and his friends as well as the suspect in the area. He saw the suspect enter a running, dark-colored vehicle stopped on West Trinity Place.

“The officer then observed the vehicle make an improper turn on Commerce Drive and initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle fled, last seen traveling south on Commerce Drive,” the press release from the Police Department said. “Per policy, officers did not chase the fleeing vehicle.”

Police later determined that the suspect was the person the officer saw entering the vehicle.

“The suspect was described as a Black male, late teens-early 20’s, approx. 5’7”-5”8”, 130-150 lbs, scruffy afro hairstyle, wearing an orange hoodie, orange sweatpants, light-colored face mask and armed with a black handgun,” the press release said. “The suspect vehicle was a newer model black or dark gray Honda Civic displaying temporary Texas tag #89599K3 driven by a Black male wearing a white hoodie. The tag registration does not match the suspect vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404- 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.