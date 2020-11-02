LOADING

DeKalb County adds nine additional drop box locations for absentee ballots

campaign coverage COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 2, 2020
Official Absentee Ballot Drop Box at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — If you haven’t dropped off your absentee ballot yet, the county has added additional drop box locations that you can use.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.—As DeKalb County continues to experience a record number of voters this election season, county officials are announcing the addition of nine new drop box locations. In addition to the 26 drop boxes that are currently positioned throughout DeKalb, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) is expanding options as voters make their final decisions on ways to cast their ballots.

“We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters’ options to safely and securely cast their ballots this election cycle.”

Additionally, state officials are urging voters who plan to cast an absentee ballot to do so by utilizing a drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day. “At this point, we can’t guarantee that absentee ballots will arrive on time if utilizing the postal service,” Hamilton said.

All of DeKalb’s drop box locations are under 24/7 surveillance. The addition of nine new drop box locations now expands DeKalb VRE’s locations to 35 countywide sites and offer additional locations in Atlanta, Avondale Estates, Chamblee, Decatur and Dunwoody.

To view a complete list of drop box locations or to find additional Election Day voting information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.

Additional drop box locations below:

FIRE STATION 1

1670 CLIFTON ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30329

 

FIRE STATION 3

100 CLARENDON AVENUE

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA 30002

 

FIRE STATION 6

2342 FLAT SHOALS ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30032

FIRE STATION 7

1776 DERRILL DRIVE

DECATUR, GA 30032

 

FIRE STATION 8

2711 CLAIRMONT ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30329

 

FIRE STATION 9

3858 NORTH DRUID HILLS ROAD

DECATUR, GA 30033

 

FIRE STATION 10

1686 CONSTITUTION ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30316

 

FIRE STATION 12

5323 ROBERTS DRIVE

DUNWOODY, GA 30338

 

FIRE STATION 19

3253 MERCER UNIVERSITY DRIVE

CHAMBLEE, GA 30341

 

