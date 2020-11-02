DeKalb County adds nine additional drop box locations for absentee ballots

Share









Decatur, GA — If you haven’t dropped off your absentee ballot yet, the county has added additional drop box locations that you can use.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.—As DeKalb County continues to experience a record number of voters this election season, county officials are announcing the addition of nine new drop box locations. In addition to the 26 drop boxes that are currently positioned throughout DeKalb, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) is expanding options as voters make their final decisions on ways to cast their ballots. “We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters’ options to safely and securely cast their ballots this election cycle.” Additionally, state officials are urging voters who plan to cast an absentee ballot to do so by utilizing a drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day. “At this point, we can’t guarantee that absentee ballots will arrive on time if utilizing the postal service,” Hamilton said. All of DeKalb’s drop box locations are under 24/7 surveillance. The addition of nine new drop box locations now expands DeKalb VRE’s locations to 35 countywide sites and offer additional locations in Atlanta, Avondale Estates, Chamblee, Decatur and Dunwoody. To view a complete list of drop box locations or to find additional Election Day voting information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com. Additional drop box locations below: FIRE STATION 1 1670 CLIFTON ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30329 FIRE STATION 3 100 CLARENDON AVENUE AVONDALE ESTATES, GA 30002 FIRE STATION 6 2342 FLAT SHOALS ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30032 FIRE STATION 7 1776 DERRILL DRIVE DECATUR, GA 30032 FIRE STATION 8 2711 CLAIRMONT ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30329 FIRE STATION 9 3858 NORTH DRUID HILLS ROAD DECATUR, GA 30033 FIRE STATION 10 1686 CONSTITUTION ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30316 FIRE STATION 12 5323 ROBERTS DRIVE DUNWOODY, GA 30338 FIRE STATION 19 3253 MERCER UNIVERSITY DRIVE CHAMBLEE, GA 30341

