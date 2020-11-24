DeKalb County announces plans for electronic recount of Nov. 3 vote

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has outlined its plans to recount votes after President Donald Trump, who lost his reelection bid, requested it.

The recount follows a hand recount and audit of the Nov. 3 election that showed President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 12,000 votes. The second recount will likely confirm Biden’s victory in Georgia for a second time.

DeKalb County has explained how things will work here regarding the recount effort.

“As with the recent state-mandated audit, DeKalb VRE’s ‘Count on DeKalb’ plan prioritizes integrity, safety, and transparency throughout this effort,” the county announced in a press release.

The recount will look similar to the audit.

“We’re planning on deploying a recount plan that looks very similar to the recent risk-limiting audit,” DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton said in a press release. “We’re engaging the same partners, county departments and others to ensure we’re able to once again maintain the integrity of the process.”

The DeKalb Elections Department will work with the DeKalb County Board of Health to keep workers conducting the recount safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Personal protective equipment will be provided, and the facility will be setup to accommodate social distancing, the press release said.

“Once again, all eyes are on Georgia and we’re just as committed to the voters of DeKalb County as we have been throughout this entire election. We’ll conduct the recount with the same safety protocols, integrity, and transparency as the risk-limiting audit. You can count on DeKalb County,” Hamilton said.

The county will use the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest to conduct the recount

“The extended work shift will include approximately 100 personnel who will work to batch and scan ballots throughout the recount,” the press release says. “DeKalb VRE will adjust staffing levels and schedules as needed.”

Hamilton said the county only has nine scanners to use for the recount, fording the county to “be creative” with staffing and resources.

“When you add in a pair of runoffs and a major holiday taking place at the same time, we are stretched thin to accomplish the recount by the designated timeline,” she said. “We have moved swiftly to ask the Secretary of State for additional scanners to help us accomplish the recount.”

There will be designated locations for public observers, news outlets and monitors with the Secretary of State’s Office and both political parties.

DeKalb County Television 23 (DCTV23) will livestream the recount process here.

Here is the current recount schedule:

– Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 7 a.m. – until completion

