DeKalb County announces Thanksgiving sanitation schedule

Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Nov 20, 2020
The DeKalb County Sanitation Department.
Decatur, GA – In observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26, sanitation collection service for residential customers will be based on the following revised collection schedule, a press release says:

– Monday, Nov. 23 – Normal collection day.

– Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Normal collection day.

– Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Normal collection day.

– Thursday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving Day observed; no collection service.

– Friday, Nov. 27 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Nov. 26, will be serviced on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Seminole Road Landfill, and Central and North Transfer Stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, reopening on Friday, Nov. 27, during normal operating hours. The Customer Care call center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday Nov. 27, reopening on Monday, Nov. 30, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov , visit www.dekalbsanitation.com , or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

 

