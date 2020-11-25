LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County Board of Health will now use gentler COVID-19 testing method

COVID-19 Metro ATL

DeKalb County Board of Health will now use gentler COVID-19 testing method

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 25, 2020
Tracy Mau, RN bags a specimen at the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA — If the prospect of having a long q-tip shoved up your nose to the back of your throat has dissuaded you from getting a COVID-19 test, the DeKalb County Board of Health has some news for you.

“Beginning Saturday at the Stonecrest testing site, specimen collection will switch from a nurse administered test to a self-swab test,” the Board of Health announced. “On Monday, this switch will take place at the Doraville and East Atlanta testing sites.”

The Board of Health hopes this will prompt more people to get tested because the swab won’t have to reach as far back into the nostril.

“A provider will observe each client, as they rotate the swab in each nostril and then put it into the collection tube,” the Board of Health announced. “In special circumstances, such as with infants and children, a provider will perform the nasal swab. Guidance videos for self-swab testing are available in English and Spanish.”

To schedule a test through the county, click here.

“COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested,” the Board of Health announced. “A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. Individuals will receive their test results via the email address they provide during registration.”

Here’s more information about testing, provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus