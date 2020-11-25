DeKalb County Board of Health will now use gentler COVID-19 testing method

Share









DeKalb County, GA — If the prospect of having a long q-tip shoved up your nose to the back of your throat has dissuaded you from getting a COVID-19 test, the DeKalb County Board of Health has some news for you.

“Beginning Saturday at the Stonecrest testing site, specimen collection will switch from a nurse administered test to a self-swab test,” the Board of Health announced. “On Monday, this switch will take place at the Doraville and East Atlanta testing sites.”

The Board of Health hopes this will prompt more people to get tested because the swab won’t have to reach as far back into the nostril.

“A provider will observe each client, as they rotate the swab in each nostril and then put it into the collection tube,” the Board of Health announced. “In special circumstances, such as with infants and children, a provider will perform the nasal swab. Guidance videos for self-swab testing are available in English and Spanish.”

To schedule a test through the county, click here.

“COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested,” the Board of Health announced. “A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. Individuals will receive their test results via the email address they provide during registration.”

Here’s more information about testing, provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

