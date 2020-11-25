DeKalb County plans lane closures on East College Avenue starting Nov. 30

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County is planning two week’s worth of lane closures on East College Avenue for repairs to sewer lines.

The closures will begin on Nov. 30. The closures will cause traffic delays. There will be lane closure signs and flaggers directing traffic.

“On Nov. 30, a single westbound lane along East College Avenue between Pine Street and Maple Street will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 450 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe,” the county says. “This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 12.”

A different section of East College Avenue will also be closed during this time.

“On Nov. 30, portions of the westbound and eastbound lanes along East College Avenue, between Arcadia Avenue and Livingstone Place, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 1,220 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe,” the county says. “This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 12.”

The projects are part of the county’s ongoing repairs of about 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as part of ongoing maintenance and improvements.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

