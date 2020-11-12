DeKalb County Police seek two drivers in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

Share









This story has been updated.

Tucker, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating a Nov. 11 crash that killed a pedestrian in Tucker.

The collision occurred at Mountain Industrial Boulevard near Highway 78. The victim has been identified as Jeffrey Shoats, but his age is unknown. He is between the ages of 35 and 40, police said. One vehicle struck him and it’s possible another vehicle hit him as well. Police haven’t been able to identify the vehicles or the drivers and are asking for the public’s help.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

“Investigators believe the main vehicle may be a silver or gray Honda Accord (1998-2001) with front-end damage to the left side, specifically the outboard mirror and headlight,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The second vehicle, a Nissan Rogue (2007-2015) with color unknown, may have undercarriage damage. The driver may not know they struck a person.”

Witnesses told police that following the crash, the driver of the Accord got out of the car, looked at the victim and then drove off, heading westbound on Highway 78. Police were able to use car parts found at the scene to identify the make and model of the vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to call the county’s traffic specialist detectives at 770-724-7610 or call 911.

