DeKalb County Public Library launches ‘Takeout Tech’ computer service

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Public Library has launched a new service where patrons can check out Google Chromebooks for up to six hours at a time, a press release says.

Clarkston, Salem-Panola, Scott Candler, Stonecrest and Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown branches have Chromebooks available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Patrons can call one of the select branches to schedule a pickup at the contact-free table, then connect to the library’s WiFi in the library parking lot or anywhere else with WiFi access.

The Chromebook should be turned in later that same day at the branch where it was checked out. A Gmail or Google account is encouraged but not required.

This new service was implemented to help patrons with no computer access who need assistance with digital learning or filling out job applications.

Takeout Tech will be expanded to more branches later this month. Get more details at their website here.

