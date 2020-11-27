DeKalb Democratic Committee to hold elections

DeKalb Democratic Committee to hold electionsFILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Nancy Larson holds up campaign signs for Democratic candidates on the November 3 ballot in with other members from IndivisibleGa04 in front of the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur on October 10, 2020. Martha Shockey, a co-organizer for IndivisibleGa04 said she didn’t think they would change any voters’ minds but being visible would build momentum and remind voters about early voting. “We will have people out in various locations.” She said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — In accordance with the DeKalb County Democratic Committee (DCDC) Bylaws, the Executive Committee announces elections for all odd-numbered Post Seat Holders at the general meeting on Jan. 7, 2021, a press release says. The following week on Jan. 14, 2021, elections will take place for Executive Committee members and State Committee members for Congressional Districts 6 and 7.
This notice is to give community members a chance to seek a position and/or to have a voice in the elections.
Further information is available on the DCDC’s web site, www.dekalbdems.com.
