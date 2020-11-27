LOADING

DeKalb Democratic Committee to hold elections

campaign coverage Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Nov 27, 2020
DeKalb County, GA — In accordance with the DeKalb County Democratic Committee (DCDC) Bylaws, the Executive Committee announces elections for all odd-numbered Post Seat Holders at the general meeting on Jan. 7, 2021, a press release says. The following week on Jan. 14, 2021, elections will take place for Executive Committee members and State Committee members for Congressional Districts 6 and 7.

This notice is to give community members a chance to seek a position and/or to have a voice in the elections.

Further information is available on the DCDC’s web site, www.dekalbdems.com.

 

