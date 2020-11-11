DeKalb Elections Board plans to certify election results on Nov. 12, preps for recount

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Elections Board will have a special called meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. to consider certifying the election results from Nov. 3.

“The meeting will be held at the date and time indicated so that certification can be completed as soon as possible to allow the Board to begin a hand recount of the presidential race as directed by the Georgia Secretary of State,” a press release from the county says.

The Georgia Secretary of State on Wednesday ordered a hand recount in the Nov. 3 election, which included a presidential election that ended with Joe Biden holding a 14,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump. The recount must be completed by Nov. 20.

DECATUR, Ga.– The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. for the purpose of considering certification of the results of the election held on Nov. 3, 2020. The meeting will be held at the date and time indicated so that certification can be completed as soon as possible to allow the Board to begin a hand recount of the presidential race as directed by the Georgia Secretary of State. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. Public comment may be submitted by sending an email of one page or less to electionspubliccmnt@dekalbcountyga.gov which must be received between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The body of the email must include the commenter’s first and last name, followed by the commenter’s address. Abusive, profane, or derogatory language will not be permitted. By submitting an email for public comment, commenters agree to have their names, addresses and emails broadcast on the UStream and entered into the record and minutes. The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections reserves the right, at the DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections’ sole discretion, to add commenters’ emails to the record/minutes without reading any of it into the broadcast or read all or a portion of the email into the record/minutes. The Board’s regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 13, 2020, will be postponed to a later date.

