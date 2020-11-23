LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Police: Attempted robbery at Decatur apartments leaves one suspect dead

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

DeKalb Police: Attempted robbery at Decatur apartments leaves one suspect dead

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 23, 2020
This photo shows the aftermath of a shooting that occurred at the Clarion Apartment complex in Decatur. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Share

 

This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA — An attempted robbery early Sunday morning, Nov. 22 at the Clarion Apartments resulted in the death of one of the suspects.

Clarion Apartments is just outside the Decatur city limits but is in the 30030 zip code.

DeKalb Police responded to the call around 2:45 a.m.

“It appears that three men and one female attempted to rob one man,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “During the attempted robbery, one of the three men and the [robbery victim] exchanged gunfire. The man who died, age 22, was one of the four attempted robbers. His other three accomplices were arrested last night and are in the county jail.”

Police have not determined whether the intended target of the robbery will face any charges related to this incident.

“The names of the persons arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Armed Robbery are Adbahlikae Bernard, Martell Murray and Christian Broadnax,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The person who died is 22-year-old Devante Harris.”

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus