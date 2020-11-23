DeKalb Police: Attempted robbery at Decatur apartments leaves one suspect dead

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — An attempted robbery early Sunday morning, Nov. 22 at the Clarion Apartments resulted in the death of one of the suspects.

Clarion Apartments is just outside the Decatur city limits but is in the 30030 zip code.

DeKalb Police responded to the call around 2:45 a.m.

“It appears that three men and one female attempted to rob one man,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “During the attempted robbery, one of the three men and the [robbery victim] exchanged gunfire. The man who died, age 22, was one of the four attempted robbers. His other three accomplices were arrested last night and are in the county jail.”

Police have not determined whether the intended target of the robbery will face any charges related to this incident.

“The names of the persons arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Armed Robbery are Adbahlikae Bernard, Martell Murray and Christian Broadnax,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The person who died is 22-year-old Devante Harris.”

