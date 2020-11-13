LOADING

DeKalb to distribute turkeys and ham for Thanksgiving

Food Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Nov 13, 2020
Derrick Jones loads groceries into a car during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain, July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA —As the year winds down, the fight against food insecurity continues as DeKalb County Government hosts its monthly food distribution event ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a press release said. Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables, and protein to over 20,000 DeKalb County families.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a ham or turkey.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce, turkey and ham.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus .

 

