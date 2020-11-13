DeKalb to distribute turkeys and ham for Thanksgiving

Share









Decatur, GA —As the year winds down, the fight against food insecurity continues as DeKalb County Government hosts its monthly food distribution event ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a press release said. Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables, and protein to over 20,000 DeKalb County families.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a ham or turkey.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce, turkey and ham.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus .

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.