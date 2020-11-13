Dogtopia dog daycare to open in Decatur November 20

Share









Decatur, GA — North Decatur will soon be home to a new location for Dogtopia, a place for your four-legged friends to stay and play. Dogtopia offers boarding, daycare, and spa services, and the Decatur location joins Dogtopia’s two other existing Georgia locations in Midtown Atlanta and Roswell.

There are no breed restrictions, and they welcome dogs of all ages. The daycare has three different playrooms for different sizes of dogs, outfitted with rubberized flooring that is good for dogs’ joints. A Canine Coach is in the room with the dogs at all times, and there are webcams for pet parents to check in with their dog whenever they want.

Dogtopia offers monthly events to provide opportunities for dogs to socialize, such as paw print making, bobbing for tennis balls, and Halloween costume events.

Their pick-up and drop-off hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. which they hope will be helpful to the area’s healthcare workers and busy pet parents. Curbside pick-up and drop-off are available to respect social distancing guidelines.

Dogtopia sees this new opening as a response to the rise in pet ownership that has taken place during the pandemic. Dogs crave socialization just like humans do, and Dogtopia provides a safe way for dogs to acclimate to other animals and learn positive behavior. At Dogtopia, the safety of the dogs under their care is their top priority, which is why all team members go through extensive training. Team members treat your dogs like their own.

To celebrate their grand opening, Dogtopia’s Decatur location is offering a Founder’s Special, where the first fifty customers can get two weeks of unlimited play for their dog for $99. Learn more at Dogtopia’s website.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.