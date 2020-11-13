LOADING

Type to search

Dogtopia dog daycare to open in Decatur November 20

Business Decatur Decaturish updates

Dogtopia dog daycare to open in Decatur November 20

Alex Brown Nov 12, 2020

Photo courtesy of Dogtopia
Share

 

Decatur, GA — North Decatur will soon be home to a new location for Dogtopia, a place for your four-legged friends to stay and play. Dogtopia offers boarding, daycare, and spa services, and the Decatur location joins Dogtopia’s two other existing Georgia locations in Midtown Atlanta and Roswell.

There are no breed restrictions, and they welcome dogs of all ages. The daycare has three different playrooms for different sizes of dogs, outfitted with rubberized flooring that is good for dogs’ joints. A Canine Coach is in the room with the dogs at all times, and there are webcams for pet parents to check in with their dog whenever they want.

Dogtopia offers monthly events to provide opportunities for dogs to socialize, such as paw print making, bobbing for tennis balls, and Halloween costume events.

Their pick-up and drop-off hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. which they hope will be helpful to the area’s healthcare workers and busy pet parents. Curbside pick-up and drop-off are available to respect social distancing guidelines.

Dogtopia sees this new opening as a response to the rise in pet ownership that has taken place during the pandemic. Dogs crave socialization just like humans do, and Dogtopia provides a safe way for dogs to acclimate to other animals and learn positive behavior. At Dogtopia, the safety of the dogs under their care is their top priority, which is why all team members go through extensive training. Team members treat your dogs like their own.

To celebrate their grand opening, Dogtopia’s Decatur location is offering a Founder’s Special, where the first fifty customers can get two weeks of unlimited play for their dog for $99. Learn more at Dogtopia’s website.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus