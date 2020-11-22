LOADING

Editor’s note: Going on vacation this week

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 22, 2020
The publisher and the assistant editor of Decaturish will be taking the week off starting Nov. 23 and ending on Nov. 29.

We will continue to publish breaking news and the daily COVID-19 reports as well as any freelance stories filed by our contributors. We will still publish articles, but there won’t be as many during the week as you’re accustomed to. It’s been a long year and we need the break before we get back to the business of covering our community. That includes coverage of the upcoming runoff election on Jan. 5.

All breaking news tips can be sent to editor@decaturish.com. Please put “breaking news tip” in the subject line.

We hope all of you have a safe and enjoyable holiday week. We will see you again on Nov. 30. For our paying supporters, look for the e-edition in your inbox on Dec. 1!

 

