Fill out the City of Decatur Recycling Services Community Survey

Decatur, GA — The City of Decatur is collecting input on their recycling program via a community survey. The survey can be filled out at www.opentownhall. com/9966 and closes at 5 p.m. on November 30.

The announcement from the City of Decatur reads:

A top priority for City of Decatur Sanitation Services is to provide a dependable, transparent, and sustainable recycling program. With recent changes to recycling markets impacting our services, the City is working to identify ways to improve our recycling program to keep meeting these goals. To this point, the City, alongside the Environmental Sustainability Board, has chosen to focus on the following methods: – Reduce Contamination – Contamination is considered to be anything in your recycling bin that doesn’t belong there. Food waste, plastic bags and film, and other materials not accepted by the City or its recycling processor make proper recycling more difficult and more expensive. When placing items in their recycling bins, residents should be sure that their items are sufficiently clean and accepted in curbside collection service. – Educate Residents on Accepted vs. Recovered Materials – Currently, some items placed in the bin, while accepted by both the City and our recycling processor, are not ultimately recovered and recycled. These materials include lightweight plastics (often numbered 3-7) like water bottles, which are difficult to capture and sell to end-users. Residents should be aware, from the point-of-purchase to setting out their bins, which items will ultimately be recycled and turned into new products. – Update Recycling Guidelines – The City plans to revisit its recycling guidelines so that they best reflect the information we have and provide consistent and accurate information for Decatur residents. Central to this effort is collecting input from the community on our current recycling program, on what can and should be improve, and ultimately how we work together to ensure we meet our goals. Visit www.opentownhall. com/9966 to complete the survey. The deadline for input is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

