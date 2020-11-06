FODAC received third annual Tucker Mayor’s Business Award

Share









Tucker, GA – Mayor Frank Auman presented his third annual Mayor’s Business Award Monday to Friends of Disabled Adults & Children (FODAC), a press release announced. Since 1986, FODAC has served the community by collecting and distributing durable medical equipment to the benefit of disabled residents and their families.

“FODAC really is an example of where our business and philanthropic communities intersect,” said Tucker Mayor Frank Auman. “They embody the notion of Tucker businesses doing well, while also doing good in the community.”

From the start, FODAC identified a need in the community and sought to address it. In this case, they realized that medical equipment – especially the big-ticket items like hospital beds, wheelchairs and crutches – can be extremely expensive even after insurance.

“We’ve been here in Tucker for [more than] 30 years and we’ve been collecting gently used home medical equipment to clean it, fix it, and give it away to people who are in vulnerable medical situations,” explained FODAC Director Chris Brand.

The operation is fueled by donations, as well as revenue created by the FODAC Thrift Store, located at 4900 Lewis Road. They estimate giving out about $9 million worth of medical equipment each year.

The Mayor’s Business Award is given out annually to a Tucker company that is celebrating a special milestone or is actively giving back to the community.

